A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck off southwestern Turkish coastal town Datça early Sunday, the country's disaster authority announced.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake struck off the Muğla district at 7.31 a.m. local time (0431GMT).

It occurred at a depth of 14.85 kilometers (9.2 miles) below the surface, it added.

Turkish Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Çataklı said on Twitter there have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.

Turkey, a country sitting on multiple active fault lines, had tightened inspections of buildings and implemented regulations to boost the safety of new buildings after the notorious 1999 earthquake that killed thousands in Istanbul and neighboring provinces.