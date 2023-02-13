A memorial event was held in New York's iconic Times Square to pay tribute to the victims of the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes that struck Türkiye's southeastern Kahramanmaraş, affecting 10 provinces on Feb. 6.

The memorial service held in New York's iconic Times Square for those who lost their lives in major earthquakes in Türkiye, New York, U.S., Feb. 12, 2023. (AA Photo)

Turks residing in the U.S. gathered in Times Square to remember the victims of the earthquakes, referred to as the "disaster of the century," for a candlelight vigil. In front of the George M. Cohan statue, a symbol of Times Square, they lit candles and left carnations in a memorial area adorned with Turkish flags.

A diverse group of people including Turkish businesspeople, students, long-term Turkish residents and other foreign nationals attended the commemoration.

The memorial service held in New York's iconic Times Square for those who lost their lives in major earthquakes in Türkiye, New York, U.S., Feb. 12, 2023. (AA Photo)

The attendees sang the national anthem and observed a moment of silence to honor those who lost their lives in the earthquakes. In addition, calls for urgent support for the earthquake-affected communities were made to raise awareness during the event.