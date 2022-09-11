The Interior Ministry announced on Sunday that more than 3.2 million cannabis plants were confiscated in the eastern province of Bingöl.

The seizure came amid the Eren Abluka-9 Operation of Türkiye's gendarmerie forces against terrorism. The ongoing operation also targets “narco-terrorism.” In 20 locations in a rural neighborhood of Bingöl, soldiers discovered fields of cannabis and in one location, 26 kilograms (57.32 pounds) of marijuana were seized, along with explosives buried in one location.

In recent years, Türkiye stepped up efforts to cut off drug supplies to the PKK terrorist group, which is believed to be the largest narcotics trafficker in Europe, with Interpol estimating up to 80% of European illicit drug markets being supplied by PKK-controlled trafficking networks. The PKK is the main terrorist group in the eastern regions of Türkiye where it tries to recruit members. Apart from playing a key part in the drug trafficking between Europe and Asia, the terrorist group uses several regions it controls in northern Iraq and Syria as production hubs for heroin and other drugs.

Experts say Lice, the birthplace of the PKK in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır, and the southeastern region are favored for the cultivation of cannabis because its climate is favorable and the mountainous terrain hinders easy access to security forces. Although no concrete numbers are available, authorities believe about two-thirds of the illegal cannabis cultivated in Türkiye is grown around Diyarbakır. Türkiye is a transit route for drug smugglers operating between Asia and Europe. Drugs from Asia are smuggled into Europe via Turkey while synthetic drugs produced in Europe are being smuggled into the Middle East.