Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated the Easter festivities of the country's Christian citizens, which will be celebrated April 4, on the official website of the Presidency, Saturday.

“I congratulate with my sincerest feelings our Christian citizens of various churches and groups on Easter, one of their most important feasts," he said.

President Erdoğan emphasized the rich cultural mosaic of Turkey in his message, "The rich mosaic constructed by each and every individual of our nation sets a stunning example to the world in terms of coexisting freely in peace on the basis of mutual respect."

The message on the official website was followed by good wishes for all Christian citizens of Turkey:

"Sharing our Christian citizens’ joy on Easter, I strongly believe that our unity and solidarity, which form the basis of our nation, will forever be passed on from one generation to another.

With these feelings and thoughts, I once again congratulate all our Christian citizens and all the Christians in the world on Easter and wish them well-being.”

Christians living in Turkey constitute 0.4% of the population, as of 2010, according to research by Pew Research Center.

Easter is one of the most important holidays in the Christian world and will be celebrated on April 4 this year.

Easter was established at the First Council of Nicaea, which took place in A.D. 325 in Turkey's Iznik.