Mother Nature can sometimes surprise you when you least expect it. This is what happened in Turkey’s southern Antalya province when a resident found an unexpected guest, a fish from the sea, on their balcony on Wednesday morning.

“It may have come at night. I saw it when I stepped onto the balcony in the morning,” Kadriye Bahadır said, referring to the fish, which she thinks may have been carried by extreme wind and rainy weather from the sea, some 70 meters (230 feet) to her third floor flat. The weather has been particularly harsh on Antalya’s Konyaaltı shore, with wind speed reaching 90 kph in some instances.

“The fish the resident found on her balcony is a type of a snakefish. Maybe a seagull brought it to the balcony to eat it or dropped it while flying over the balcony,” academic Mehmet Gökoğlu, from Akdeniz University’s faculty of aquaculture, told Demirören News Agency (DHA).

Antalya, known as a tourism capital for its beaches and hot temperatures, frequently experiences heavy rains and floods in winter.