Drivers and passengers of all vehicles will be required to wear protective masks in the Turkish capital Ankara starting Monday.

The capital governorate announced the new measure, put in place to fight the rising tide of the coronavirus pandemic, on Sunday, days after the municipality banned boarding mass transit without masks.

Starting early Monday, it will be mandatory to wear masks in public and on all privately owned buses, passenger minibuses, subways, taxis, other commercial vehicles and any private vehicle with at least one occupant other than the driver. Those flouting the ban will face fines.

The governorate also ordered mass transit vehicles to operate only at half capacity. Furthermore, all mass transit vehicles and bus stops, metro stops, etc. will be required to have hand sanitizers installed.