The Assumption of Mary was observed by Türkiye's Greek and Syriac Orthodox community at the religion's historic sites on Monday.

In Trabzon, Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew I presided over a mass at Sümela Monastery, the ninth such religious service in the history of modern Türkiye at the ancient site in the northern Turkish province of Trabzon. It was also the first religious service at the venue since 2019, as the monastery underwent a restoration process. The location was closed to visitors except for members of the Orthodox community throughout the mass. Along with the faithful from across Türkiye, visitors from other countries attended the service as well.

Speaking after the service, the patriarch said they were happy to return to the monastery for the mass and thanked authorities including President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy for the restoration of Sümela. “We admire the people of Trabzon we regularly come since 2010. We are always pleased with their hospitality,” he said.

In the southeastern province of Mardin, the Syriac community gathered at Meryem Ana Church in Midyat district, historically home to the community.

People attend the religious service at a church in Midyat, Mardin, southeastern Türkiye, Aug. 15, 2022. (DHA Photo)

Most Syriac faithful migrated to other cities and abroad but the church was filled with members of the community, hailing from villages of Mardin and as far as Sweden, Germany and France.