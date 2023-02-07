In the aftermath of the catastrophic earthquakes that occurred Monday in Türkiye's southeastern provinces, aid materials from all over the country were shipped off to the severely affected areas.

Some 300,000 blankets, 41,504 family life tents, 101,738 beds, 148,482 pillows and sheets, 4,602 kitchen sets, 3,761 heaters, 4,452 tube caps for heating, 557 containers and 747 units of large tent have been sent to Türkiye's southeastern provinces so far, the Disaster and Management Authority (AFAD) said Tuesday morning.

The AFAD also reported that 13,740 search and rescue personnel were deployed after the earthquakes affecting ten provinces in Kahramanmaraş. According to the statement made by the AFAD, 360 vehicles and 3,361 pieces of construction equipment were shipped to the earthquake zones, and personnel and vehicle shipments continued throughout the night. Four mobile service centers, 1,322 personnel and 100 vehicles were directed to the region for psychosocial support.

Tuesday morning, Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya stated that 12,752 personnel were dispatched from Istanbul to the earthquake zone with 73 planes. In his social media account statement, Yerlikaya said, "As of 6 a.m., 12,752 personnel and AFAD volunteers were dispatched to the earthquake region, especially Hatay, by 73 planes from Istanbul. I wish God's mercy on our citizens who lost their lives in the earthquake and a speedy recovery to our wounded."

Meanwhile, rescue floats were dispatched from other regions and cities in the country, including Izmir, Kastamonu, Ankara and Edirne. A search and rescue team consisting of 24 units and 40 vehicles from Edirne was sent to the region to support the work in the cities affected by the earthquake, according to the statement issued by the Edirne Governor's office.

On the other hand, international help is not missing out as well, as rescue teams from across the globe, including the United States, Israel, Japan, Switzerland, Greece, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Malaysia, Taiwan and Russia have departed to be deployed to Türkiye following a devastating earthquake that hit the southeastern region of the country.

In the Iskenderun district of Hatay, four people, including a child, were rescued from the wreckage of three buildings destroyed in the earthquakes, Hatay, southeastern Türkiye, Feb. 7, 2023. (AA Photo)

Türkiye declared seven days of national mourning yesterday after the two major earthquakes and 185 aftershocks devastated the 10 provinces in the country's southeast.

In a message posted on his official Twitter account, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the country has declared a week of mourning and will lower its flags to half-mast at home and diplomatic missions worldwide until Feb. 12, 2023.

At least 3,381 people died Monday in Türkiye, while 20,426 others were injured following the disastrous magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes that shook southeast, with an epicenter in Kahramanmaraş.