A Chad national who was paralyzed on his right side from a stroke after catching malaria started walking again after a month of treatment in Türkiye, where he arrived in a wheelchair in search of healing. Forty-seven-year-old Ousman Tabit Abdoulaye said, "I feel better now, thanks to physical therapy and exercises. In fact, I don't have any pain anymore. I can take a step and walk alone, without any support."

Abdoulaye, who fell ill and fainted at his workplace in Chad, was taken to the hospital and given malaria medicine, which is common in Africa, but he did not receive a proper diagnosis. Later that night, he lost the ability to speak and move his right arm and leg. He visited almost every doctor in his home country to no avail before deciding to come to Türkiye for treatment at the suggestion of his family and friends.

His cousin who lives in Istanbul contacted Medipol Mega University Hospital and invited Abdoulaye to Istanbul. Abdoulaye underwent a comprehensive diagnosis process by the hospital's neurology, physical therapy and rehabilitation unit doctors. It was discovered that the arteries in his brain that control his right arm and leg were blocked and determined that his stroke was caused by another stroke. Physicians concluded that malaria may have played a role.

The hospital's neurology specialist, Dr. Özge Arıcı Düz, said that Abdoulaye's case was interesting since it had to do with malaria, "which we do not see often because it is not endemic in our country. He told us that he had a fever about 10 days before this event occurred. We carried out our investigations and found out that he had malaria, which causes most of the strokes in Africa."

Abdoulaye got rid of his wheelchair after the treatment took effect after about a month. Commenting on the treatment process in Türkiye, the Chadian said: "I was in a wheelchair when I came here. I was treated at the hospital, including medicines, physical therapy and exercises, I feel better now. I don't even have any pain anymore. I can take steps and walk alone, without any support. There is a big difference compared to the past, and I can feel it. The teachers prescribed drugs, some of which I will use all my life. At the same time, I will continue to exercise, walk and diet. I will come back for a checkup in six months."

Abdoulaye added that he has many dreams for the future, saying: "From now on, I will be able to spend more time with my daughter. I have many plans and projects regarding my private life and the electricity company I work for as a department chief."

The patient was admitted to the neurology department, according to Dr. Düz, because he was too young to have suffered a stroke and he was disabled. "By carrying out a control examination while standing and moving unassisted, we made plans to discharge him back to his home country. We'll see him regularly at first, then yearly. We suggested he come to Türkiye, but if this is not possible, we can continue our communication online," she said.

Rehabilitation expert Dr. Mehmet Ağırman stated that in addition to exercise, they used electrostimulation and robotic rehabilitation treatments on Abdoulaye since he struggled to keep his balance when standing up and sitting down. They also applied a robotic walking treatment on Abdoulaye that enables patients who can't walk partially or at all to stand in the early recovery period, optimizing their muscle functions with repetitive movements and helping them develop a normal walking pattern, he said. "We started the treatment in the early period, the patient's compliance was very good. With the brain injury remaining in a relatively limited area and adapting to the treatment, the patient became able to walk from a sitting position in a period of 1-1.5 months."

Türkiye attracts more patients seeking treatment in recent years due to its rising place in the international medical sector, offering high-quality health care and boasting a large number of skilled health care professionals.