Eastern Türkiye's Kars and Ardahan provinces, recognized as the coldest parts of the country together with Erzurum, experienced a new icy spell Wednesday morning as ponds, fountains and sidewalks were covered with frost.

Due to the temperature dropping below zero degrees Celsius (32 degrees Fahrenheit), frost covered the trees and plants while the streams and ponds in the Sarıkamış district were entirely covered with ice.

Lake Çıldır is seen frozen, eastern Türkiye, Jan. 25, 2023. (AA Photo)

The trees in the scotch pine forests in Cıbıltepe Ski Center looked magnificent after they were fully covered with ice crystals.

Due to the freezing temperatures in Kars, frost covered the trees while ponds, fountains and sidewalks were frozen, eastern Türkiye, Jan. 25, 2023. (AA Photo)

Meanwhile, some fountains in the Akyaka district were also covered with ice while drivers could only start their vehicles with the help of electric boosters because of the harsh weather conditions.

Due to the frigid weather, the trees and the plants in Ardahan were also covered with ice while in Göle, the freezing temperatures caused roadblocks and pavements were covered with snow.