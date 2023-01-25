Eastern Türkiye's Kars and Ardahan provinces, recognized as the coldest parts of the country together with Erzurum, experienced a new icy spell Wednesday morning as ponds, fountains and sidewalks were covered with frost.
Due to the temperature dropping below zero degrees Celsius (32 degrees Fahrenheit), frost covered the trees and plants while the streams and ponds in the Sarıkamış district were entirely covered with ice.
The trees in the scotch pine forests in Cıbıltepe Ski Center looked magnificent after they were fully covered with ice crystals.
Meanwhile, some fountains in the Akyaka district were also covered with ice while drivers could only start their vehicles with the help of electric boosters because of the harsh weather conditions.
Due to the frigid weather, the trees and the plants in Ardahan were also covered with ice while in Göle, the freezing temperatures caused roadblocks and pavements were covered with snow.