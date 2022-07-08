President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wished prosperity and joy to the Turkish nation, the Islamic world and all humanity in his Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, message Friday.

In his message, President Erdoğan mentioned the ongoing global issues and Turkey's response to the plethora of challenges.

“The whole world, especially developed countries, is struggling with their own political, economic, security and social crises. We, on the other hand, try to seize the opportunities we have by focusing on our goals, despite all the difficulties we experience,” he said.

His message also focused on the economic challenges Turkey faces and how the government is working to overcome them.

"For generations, we have been paying heavy prices for the plots we are exposed to in order to keep our country at the level of democracy and development it deserves," he said.

"Of course, we are aware of the effects of the deterioration in the global economy on our country, as well as the difficulties that the fluctuation in the exchange rate and the high cost of living cause in the daily lives of our people."

"As we overcome these with the measures we have taken and the programs we have implemented, the importance of the opportunities we have and our progress will be better understood,” he added.

He called on the nation for stronger support and a little more patience for the programs to bear fruit.

"I congratulate you on Qurban Bayram and wish you all the best," Erdoğan said.