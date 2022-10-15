President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan took to Twitter on Saturday evening to express his gratitude to the international community for their solidarity with Türkiye over the mine blast that killed 41 workers.

"On behalf of the Turkish nation, I would like express our gratitude to all the friendly countries, their peoples and international organizations for sharing our grief and expressing solidarity," President Erdoğan stated.

Rescue teams reached the body of the last worker trapped in the mine on Saturday. At least 110 miners were working in the shaft when the explosion occurred on Friday evening.

President Erdoğan visited the site earlier Saturday, expressed his condolences and took part in the funeral of some of the workers. Erdoğan, who canceled a planned trip to Diyarbakır and instead visited the incident site in the town of Bartın's Amasra, said the search and rescue operation was complete.

According to Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez, initial findings indicate the blast was caused by firedamp, an explosive mixture of flammable gases in mines.

A total of 11 wounded workers are under treatment in hospitals.

An investigation into the incident is underway, Erdoğan said.

The blast is one of the deadliest industrial disasters in Türkiye's recent history. In 2014, 301 people were killed in Türkiye's worst mining disaster at a coal mine in the Aegean province of Manisa.

"Please accept our deepest condolences regarding the tragic consequences of the accident," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message to Erdoğan.

Putin conveyed his sadness and support to the families and relatives of the injured, wishing for a speedy recovery.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also conveyed his condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives, and wished recovery to the wounded.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said "our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families and the Turkish people."

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko also sent a message to Erdoğan, and said: "I ask you to convey my sadness and support to the family and relatives of the deceased miners, and my wish for a speedy recovery for the injured."

The United States Embassy in Ankara conveyed condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he "learned with deep sadness" the news that a mining explosion occurred in the Amasra district of Bartın.

"I offer my condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," Zelenskyy said on Twitter in Turkish.

Sympathies were also expressed by the Embassies of Ukraine, Italy, the United Kingdom, Greece and France in Ankara.