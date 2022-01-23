A group of Turkish researchers at Boğaziçi University has launched Phase 1 studies of a medication developed for patients with recurrent, metastatic or advanced lung cancer.

The Phase 1a study will involve 16 volunteers in total, and the researchers will determine the maximum tolerable dose for patients, while the Phase 1b study will focus on the medication's efficacy and safety in 10 other patients.

The medicine has been developed by Rana Nomak Sanyal, a chemistry professor at Boğaziçi, and her team.

Fevzi Altuntaş, who is in charge of the Phase 1a research at Ankara Oncology Training and Research Hospital, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that scientists are working together to ensure that Turkey is self-sufficient in the health sector to the extent where it is able to develop its own medicines.

"The drug will be a beacon of hope for people with lung cancer. A new molecule, a targeted agent," he said, adding that patients who tried standard treatments without success could benefit from the cure.

Altuntaş added that the hospital's Clinical Research Center has taken on significant responsibilities at both the national and international levels.

He highlighted that the research center has conducted a number of studies, including 114 international Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies, a national virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine, Car-T-cell therapy, and seven Phase 1 cancer trials.