Famous Turkish singer İbrahim Tatlıses was reportedly injured after the vehicle he was traveling in collided with a truck in southwestern Türkiye on Thursday.

The singer was reportedly traveling with his daughter when the crash happened in Bodrum, a popular resort town in Muğla province, where he mostly spends his summers. Footage from the scene showed a black van whose front was crushed, apparently in a head-on crash with a truck that was hanging from a shallow cliff. Paramedics and firefighters rushed to the scene to help the victims. They managed to remove Tatlıses from the vehicle and transferred him to the hospital while the fate of other people involved in the crash was unclear.

Tatlıses, dubbed as “Emperor,” has been a staple of the Turkish music scene since the 1970s. Also a well-known singer in the Middle East with his soulful interpretations of folk songs and “arabesque” songs borrowing heavily from Arabic tunes, the 70-year-old singer is still very popular in Türkiye.

He kept a low profile in recent years after an armed assault in 2011 left him partially paralyzed and spent years in treatment before making a comeback with a TV show in 2020, which continued until May 2022.