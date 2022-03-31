Stray cats are beloved animals in Turkey where they freely roam the streets. Some hang out at butcher shops, others find shelter in mosques.

At a school in western Turkey, a stray cat found a new home in a classroom. Adopted by students at the primary school, it has quickly turned into the school’s beloved mascot.

Students at Karaoğlu Primary School in Şehzadeler district of the Manisa province are enjoying taking care of the kitty, who they named Uykucu, or Sleepyhead. A group of students at the school asked for permission to adopt the friendly feline, who they found on a nearby street, from teacher Fatma Dinç and Murat Arpacı, the school’s principal. When they got the needed permission, a local veterinarian gave the kitty all the necessary vaccinations to avoid feline ailments.

Sleepyhead is fed and taken care of by the students and likes to spend her day dozing in the sun and playing with the students during recess. During class, she eats, plays, sits on the warm radiator and even claims a spot to sleep on students’ desks.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) on Wednesday, Dinç said the furry friend makes students extra eager to go to school. Saying that Sleepyhead was allowed inside the school when the weather got cold, she added that the cat is now a beloved symbol and mascot of the school.

Developing a love for animals is part of the students’ education, explained Arpacı. "We had 160 students (at the school), but with Sleepyhead, now we have 161,” he said.

Veli Savran, 10, agreed that Sleepyhead has no trouble living up to her name. "Sleepyhead sometimes even follows the teacher's lessons along with us,” he joked.