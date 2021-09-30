Unaccompanied minors are often viewed as the most vulnerable group among millions of refugees around the world. But on the other end of the age spectrum, the elderly face as many challenges as they do. A study by Ankara University in the Turkish capital sheds light on those challenges, ahead of International Day of Older Persons, which is marked every year on Oct. 1.

The study, recently published by the Journal Of Refugee Studies, a peer-reviewed academic journal established by Oxford University, included 324 participants aged 60 and above who live in Ankara and Istanbul. It included refugees, mostly from Syria, as well as from Iran, Iraq and Afghanistan. The study’s results paint a grim picture for the elderly refugees without proper measures in place to protect them. It shows that migration has a deeper impact on the elderly who are unable to reunite with their next of kin back in their home countries and have more severe language barriers compared to young refugees.

It also shows that compared to other countries Turkey fares better in taking care of refugees with its safe environment, efficient system, welfare practices, and culture and traditions that are similar to the refugees’ country of origin, as well as generous charity by the Turkish public. Still, these elements facilitating the integration of elderly refugees are overshadowed by problems like communication barriers, poverty, discrimination, unemployment and trauma caused by the conflicts in their countries.

More than half of the refugees interviewed for the study belonged to big families and when they took shelter in Turkey, their ties were cut off from most of them, as the conflicts tore apart displaced families. An interesting finding of the study is that refugees see themselves as a “burden” on their hosts. Nostalgia for their good old days in their country and cultural adaptation problems also figured among some of the challenges they face. The situation is particularly dire for women.

Most of the interviewees were single women or those widowed during the conflicts in their countries. Elderly women had a bigger language barrier compared to men but still, they preferred to stay in Turkey, fearing more severe problems in other countries, while most men interviewed for the study say they would go to another country if they had a chance. Overall, more than half of the elderly refugees said they did not consider staying in Turkey for long, while more than 15% said they were willing to go to another country.

The study’s authors say elderly female refugees are more frail compared to men. Three out of every four refugees faced language barriers while living in Turkey.

Elderly refugees are also embattled with chronic illnesses. More than half among those who participated in the study had at least one illness. Among women, osteoporosis was the most common illness, ahead of arthritis, depression and high blood pressure. Among elderly men, hearing impairment, paralysis, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases were the most common health problems.

Professor Emine Özmete, one of the authors of the study who also heads Ankara University Center on Ageing Studies Implementation and Research (sic) told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Thursday that elderly refugees would soon constitute a large part of the refugee population in the world. She points out to “aging” world population and an increasing number of refugees as factors behind this expected trend.

“Advanced age is a time where people see a decline in their income, social role and status, health and connect with fewer people,” she said, highlighting a need for their social integration. “Presence of relatives, shared cultural and religious values and approach of people in the countries they live may boost their integration. Having social services exclusively catering to them can also help,” she says.

Özmete stressed that although elderly refugees had access to free health care services in Turkey, the language barrier and lack of knowledge of the health system remain a challenge for them. “Local and international agencies offer language and training programs for refugees but there should be more programs focusing on the elderly. Adult education classes are also important for their socialization,” she said.