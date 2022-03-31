The suspect in the murder of a family of four was arrested Thursday in the northwestern Turkish province of Edirne.

Gendarmerie in the Elmalı village of Uzunköprü district of Edirne detected a denture and shoe prints belonging to the suspect, B.E. (identified by his initials) in the family's house where they were found dead, Demirören Agency (DHA) reported, stating that B.E.'s denture fell during the brawl.

B.E., who is from the Elmalı and settled in the Çorlu district of Tekirdağ after he got married, was stopped on his motorcycle in the Hayrabolu district of Tekirdağ during road checks due to the scars on his face and hands, according to the reports.

Stating that he was injured in an accident, B.E. was taken into custody by police and brought to Uzunköprü. It was determined from the base station records that B.E. was in the village on the day of the murder, although he said the opposite in his earlier statement to the gendarmerie.

The search of B.E.'s house in Çorlu has revealed nearly 1,000 bullets, empty magazines and bloody clothes. During the searches, glass shards were also found under and inside his shoes.

It was reported that the gendarmerie in Uzunköprü thought that the murders might be related to theft of gold or money in the house after the statements taken from family relatives and some villagers.

B.E. did not accept the accusations against him in his statement to the gendarmerie, according to the reports.

It was also reported that B.E. had a criminal record for "theft" and "drug use." The reports claimed that B.E. was shot in his leg by his father due to a disagreement.

Meanwhile, Edirne Governor Ekrem Canalp told reporters that the evidence was obtained as a result of the joint work of the gendarmerie and the police.

The investigation was launched by authorities Tuesday after the bodies of four people were found inside their house. The victims were shot dead while a pistol and a rifle were found at the scene, security sources said.