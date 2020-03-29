Taxis in the three most populous Turkish provinces – Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir – will be restricted as part of measures to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Interior Ministry said Sunday.

Taxis with an odd last number on their license plate will be allowed to operate from 12:01 a.m. Monday for the next 24 hours, a circular by the ministry said, adding that taxis with an even last number on their license plate will be allowed to operate for the same duration the following day.

The ministry added that the system will run sequentially for the following days.

The most effective way to stem the spread of the virus is to reduce social mobility and human contact, and to observe social isolation, it stressed.

