The murder of a 16-year-old girl in the northern Turkish province of Giresun by her former fiance on Wednesday has stirred up the public reaction with calls for harsh punishment for the killer. The incident also brought the issue of so-called “child marriages” to the spotlight.

S.Ş., identified by her initials, was at home with her disabled grandmother when 21-year-old H.C.G to whom she had been promised against her will, knocked on her door Wednesday. After arguing with his victim, the suspect slit her throat and fled the scene. H.C.G. was later captured near the airport as he was about to fly out of Giresun and taken into custody.

Media outlets reported that S.Ş. and H.C.G. met online through social media in 2019 and the two eloped when the girl’s family disapproved of the affair at first. H.C.G. was briefly detained for sexual abuse of a minor last year over the incident but was released when the family of S.Ş. withdrew their complaint. H.C.G. and S.Ş. got back together after he was released and the two were engaged, even though S.Ş. was below the legal age of marriage of 18.

The girl's family refiled the complaint last December over H.C.G's extreme jealousy. H.C.G was allegedly angered by the new complaint and argued with S.Ş. before stabbing her to death.

Social media users, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and politicians have condemned the incident. Some called on authorities to punish the girl’s family as well over the so-called planned child marriage. Forced marriages remain a dire reality especially in rural parts of Turkey, though their rate dropped by 2.7% in 2020, as per the latest data. Femicides have also decreased in recent years but continue to claim dozens of lives every year, despite strict prison terms and more protective measures for women suffering from abuse and assault at the hands of their spouses.

Condolences poured in following S.Ş.’s death while authorities vowed they would follow the legal process against the perpetrator to ensure he is punished. "S.Ş. was only 16. They killed a little girl and we feel sad. We will monitor the process for justice to prevail and this inhumane murderer is punished with a sentence he deserved," Parliamentary Speaker Mustafa Şentop tweeted on Wednesday. The ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesperson Ömer Çelik reiterated Şentop’s remarks in a message and said, "This was a time of common grief."