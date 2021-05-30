Two more beautiful natural sites in western Turkey's Edirne, located near the border with Greece, have qualified for protection.

A statement made by the governorship of Edirne announced that the two regions were selected to be protected within the scope of the Ministry of Environment and Urbanization's 2023 target to increase the number of protected regions by 30% each year.

The section of the Meriç River passing through the city center and the village of Çandır in the Enez district have been added to the list of natural protection sites.

In the statement, the governor's office says: "Edirne province, which is rare in terms of natural beauties and geology, now has two more sites under protection. Çandır village of Enez district and site around Meriç River (the part in the center), has been registered as Natural Site-Qualified Natural Protection Area and Natural Site-Sustainable Conservation and Controlled Use Area."

It noted that the coordinates of these registered areas can be found at "www.tvksays.csb.gov.tr" as well as further information.

Natural protected areas determined every year by the Ministry of Environment and Urbanization of the Republic of Turkey are kept under protection. In these areas, necessary emergency interventions can be made in the event of natural disasters but mining activities are prohibited, natural resources like stone, soil and sand cannot be taken and waste cannot be dumped.