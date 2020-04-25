Around 60,000 Turkish citizens have been brought back from other countries amid the coronavirus outbreak, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Saturday on Twitter.

He added that Turkey has also arranged flights for 20,000 people so far, who have been stranded in the country due to the virus and want to return to their countries. Ankara has also provided medical supplies to 57 countries.

After emerging in Wuhan, China, last December, the virus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared it a pandemic.