Turkey has completed over 1 million COVID-19 tests and the number of intubated and intensive care patients continues to decrease, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a statement on Thursday.

The country is currently treating 1,514 patients in intensive care units, while 803 patients are intubated, noted the statement.

Also, 93 more deaths were confirmed from the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 3,174.

The total number of registered coronavirus cases in the country increased to 120,204 as 2,615 more people tested positive for the virus.

While 4,846 recoveries were noted on Thursday, so far, a total of 48,886 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, according to the statement.

It added that 43,498 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 991,613.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world. Europe and the United States are currently the worst-hit regions.