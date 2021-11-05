Turkey will continue fighting all types of addictions through a human-centric approach, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in the metropolis Istanbul on Friday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Turkish Green Crescent Counseling Centers, the president said the centers will help citizens in their struggles against tobacco, alcohol, substance abuse, gambling as well as technology addiction.

As many as 104 centers in Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) will provide free support to addicts, their families and social circles, he noted.

Erdoğan added that support will continue for those who break their addiction and will include health insurance, employment, activities for their spare time and vocational courses.

A team including psychologists and social service specialists will assist individuals during and after their fight against addiction.

Touching on the dangers of technology addiction, the president said, "Technology addiction drifts us away from the values that make us human and imprisons us in an unreal world."

He warned parents about technology addiction, noting that it can lead to other kinds of addictions from which parents try to protect their children.

"None of the addictions have to do with ideologies or beliefs," Erdoğan said. "Whoever promotes (alcoholic) drinks, substances or cigarettes, you can be sure that their only concern is to cover up their own aberrant lifestyle, weaknesses and complexes."