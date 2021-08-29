Turkey arrested six alleged members of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) who were trying to flee to Greece, security sources said on Saturday.

The coast guard teams nabbed the suspects on a boat off Karaada island of Bodrum in the Aegean province of Muğla. They were attempting to cross into Greece illegally, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The terrorist group has been facing heightened scrutiny following the July 15, 2016 coup attempt. Tens of thousands of people linked to the group were expelled from their public sector jobs while thousands were detained or arrested. Law enforcement was among the public agencies heavily infiltrated by the terrorist group. FETÖ infiltration among the police was already under the spotlight after FETÖ-linked police chiefs, in coordination with the group's infiltrators in the judiciary, tried to topple the government in 2013 in a coup attempt disguised as an anti-graft probe.

Many senior members of the terrorist group left Turkey before the 2016 coup attempt, while others fled when the putsch bid was thwarted thanks to strong public resistance.

Greece has been the favorite gateway for suspects linked to the group, though most prefer land routes in Turkey's northwest. The European country attracted more FETÖ fugitives after it refused to extradite soldiers involved in the 2016 coup attempt to Turkey after they hijacked a military helicopter and took shelter in Greece.

Over 8,000 FETÖ members have crossed into Greece in the past three years, according to authorities. Ankara has criticized the country for ignoring its calls for international cooperation against the terrorist group.