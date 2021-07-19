Turkey has administered nearly 63.7 million COVID-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, official figures showed on Monday.

The country continues its intensive vaccination campaign to curb the spread of COVID-19, and all residents aged 18 and over are eligible for vaccine shots.

According to the Health Ministry, nearly 39.1 million people have received their first dose, while over 21 million are fully vaccinated.

To date, over 63.68% of the adult population has received at least one vaccine dose.

The ministry also confirmed 7,667 new infections and 50 COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, while as many as 4,152 more patients recovered.

Amid a nationwide drop in cases and an expedited vaccination drive, Turkey entered a normalization phase on July 1, lifting almost all virus-related restrictions.

However, seeking to limit the spread of the virus' delta variant, the country has suspended flights from India, where the strain was first detected.

Meanwhile, arrivals from the U.K., Iran, Egypt, and Singapore must have negative COVID-19 test results within 72 hours before their departure.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 4.09 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 190.65 million cases reported, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.