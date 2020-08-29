Turkey confirmed 1,549 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 267,064.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries reached 242,812, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Twitter.

Citing Health Ministry data, Koca said some 1,003 patients recovered from COVID-19 over the past day. Meanwhile, the death toll in the country reached 6,284, as 39 more people lost their lives.

Health care professionals conducted 101,414 more tests over the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 6.9 million. Of those infected, 7.4% suffer from pneumonia.

Koca said the number of patients in critical condition increased to 917.

Since first appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. The United States, Brazil, India and Russia are currently the countries hardest hit.