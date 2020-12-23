Turkey on Wednesday reported 19,650 new coronavirus cases and 259 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data.

The new cases include 3,192 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 2.08 million.

As many as 34,492 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 1,901,307, while the death toll climbed to 18,861.

An additional 202,209 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 23.03 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 4,901.

"The decline in the number of active cases is gratifying. We will also reduce the number of new cases in compliance with restrictions and measures," said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Twitter.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 1.72 million lives in 191 countries and regions since last December.

Over 78.26 million cases have been reported worldwide, with more than 44.16 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S., India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of the number of cases.

While new restrictions were imposed ahead of the holiday season, especially across Europe, countries are approving and procuring vaccines to pave the way toward the end of the pandemic.