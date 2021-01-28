Turkey has registered more than 7,200 new coronavirus cases, Health Ministry data showed late Thursday.

A total of 7,279 cases, including 670 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, according to the the data.

Turkey's overall case tally is over 2.45 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 25,605, with 129 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 8,902 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.34 million.

More than 29.18 million coronavirus tests have been done in Turkey to date, with 173,210 administered since Wednesday.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 1,751.

On Jan. 14, Turkey began a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign, starting with health care workers along with top officials to encourage public confidence in the vaccines.

So far, almost 1.7 million people in the country have received their first doses of the Chinese vaccine CoronaVac, according to the Health Ministry.

Since last month, Turkey has been imposing curfews as part of its efforts to curb the virus's spread.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 2.18 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

Over 101 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now over 55.89 million, according to figures compiled by the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S., India and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of cases.