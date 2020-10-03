The human trial phase of three locally produced vaccines will start within 10 days, Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Saturday during a visit to the pharmaceutical companies in northwestern Tekirdağ province.

The minister examined the laboratory where the vaccine is being developed and was informed of the process, passing on the information to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in a video call. Erdoğan expressed his gratitude on behalf of the country and hoped that the human trails can begin soon as well as the production of the vaccine.

Turkey has set up the COVID-19 Turkey Platform under the supervision of the Scientific and Technological Research Council (TÜBİTAK) in a race against time as the pandemic takes its toll on the country.

Daily numbers

Turkey recorded 1,502 new COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said Saturday.

The number of total cases has reached 323,014 with 283,868 total recoveries, according to the ministry.

With the 59 new fatalities, the death toll from the virus reached 8,384.

A total of 103,219 more coronavirus tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to over 10.7 million.

The figures also showed that the number of patients in critical condition dropped to 1,470 with 6.4% suffering from pneumonia.

Since going through the worst of the outbreak and managing to lower the number of daily cases below 1,000, Turkey has been witnessing a resurgence in new infections.

In an effort to halt the steadily rising rates of infection, the government has introduced several measures, making wearing masks outside mandatory across the country and running mass transit at reduced capacity.

COVID-19 has claimed over 1 million lives in 188 countries since last December. Over 32.3 million cases have been reported worldwide, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.