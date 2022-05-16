Felinology, which studies everything about cats, including their genetics, is becoming popular in Turkey, a country of cats, strays and pets. The Turkish branch of an international association boasts registering some 25,400 cats in 10 years, complete with their pedigree dating back to five generations ago.

Unlike common human interest in their own genealogy, which is usually fuelled by curiosity about the past, determining a cat's ancestors carries the primary purpose of studying medical approaches to illnesses affecting cats, both physical and psychological. Nevertheless, it can still give something to boast about for cat owners too if they are into finding out whether their companion is pure-bred.

Erdal Emrehan Sakınmaz, secretary-general of the World Cat Breeds Association based in Turkey, said they are members of the World Cat Federation and was looking to set up a database for every breed of cats living in Turkey. Recording their pedigree will also help them determine the breeding value and better control of animal care programs, he said.

Kittens cuddling in Tekirdağ, northwestern Turkey, May 16, 2022. (AA Photo)

The association currently operates a database that has more than 5,000 cats registered, with complete data about their features, ancestors, etc. "Every record contains the exact species of the cat, his/her color, gender, country of origin, or the exact address they are born. You can go back five generations and for some cats, you can trace back to 10 generations. The database is a continuation of a similar system established in Europe decades ago and we represent their Turkish leg," he said.

Sakınmaz told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Monday that there were currently 80 cat species registered by the World Cat Federation and Turkey has its endemic cats, Angora and Van among those species. "They are actually recognized as ancestors of other species as their history goes back to a far earlier date than the existence of other species," he said.

He said the pedigree work also shed light into traits of cats and these traits differ in each cat, even in one species, based on how and where they are raised. "Angora and Van cats are most playful and they always follow people. Sometimes, their inclination for playing can be too much for their owners. Persian cats, on the other hand, are very calm. They wouldn't jump around and play like others," he said.

Sakınmaz also warns people considering adopting a cat to make their choice based on the species. "Families with children can pick up British longhair and shorthair as those are more social. The elderly can adopt a Persian cat due to their calm nature," he advised.