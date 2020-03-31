Turkey's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak increased by 46 to 214 on Tuesday, while the number of confirmed cases of the disease rose by 2,704 to 13,531, Health Ministry data showed.

Some 243 patients have recovered from the virus so far.

The ministry also said 15,422 tests had been conducted on Tuesday — the highest since the start of the outbreak — bringing the total number of tests carried out in Turkey to 92,403 since the outbreak began.