The number of recovered coronavirus patients in Turkey stood at 3,845 on Saturday. With this, the number of patients admitted and discharged from hospitals after recovery from the virus has increased to 25,582, Turkey's Ministry of Health announced in a statement.

While daily coronavirus fatalities dropped for six straight days, the number of intubated and intensive care unit patients also continued to decline.

The country saw 106 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,643. The total number of registered coronavirus cases increased to 107,773 as 2,861 more people tested positive for the virus.

The statement added that 38,308 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 868,565.

Turkey is currently treating 1,782patients in intensive care units, the statement added.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.