In line with its friendly approach to African countries, Turkey stands with one of the youngest countries on the continent. In South Sudan, projects by Turkish aid and development agencies are underway.

Over the past decade, since South Sudan gained independence, state development, aid, and educational agencies have helped the country implement a host of projects to uplift the people. The landlocked African country of South Sudan with a population of 12 million was carved out from Sudan on June 9, 2011.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Deng Dau said the Turkish mission has been supporting people in many ways and his government will not forget this support.

"Turkey is one of our close friends, their embassy here in South Sudan has been supporting our people in so many ways and the government and people of South Sudan will not forget their support and will continue cooperation with them,” he said. He said the Turkish government has been providing scholarships and supporting people with food and non-food items through its state-run aid and developmental agency Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

Turkish Ambassador to South Sudan Erdem Mutaf said that Turkey and South Sudan enjoy exemplary bilateral relations reflected in every aspect of their interaction in line with the great sympathy between the two nations stemming from the historical and cultural background.

TIKA Program Coordinator Cafer T. Besli said that his agency has been actively involved in many projects covering education, health, capacity building, and vocational training among others. It has been also distributing food and non-food items to vulnerable communities.

Akniyet Turganali, representative of the Turkish Red Crescent Society (Kızılay), said the organization has been engaged in providing water supply by helping to set up hand pumps and also raising awareness about sanitation by distributing items related to hygiene to people. The Turkish Red Crescent Society is also providing relief to 6,000 internally displaced persons. Turganali said so far his organization has provided tents to flood-affected families, distributed basic items like shoes and clothing and food items to children and has also supported orphanages.