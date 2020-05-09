Turkey's daily coronavirus death toll stood at 50 on Saturday and the single-day cases decreased to 1,546 while 3,084 people have recovered, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced.

Tweeting the latest update on the pandemic, Koca said that the confirmed daily cases hit 1,546, taking the number of total cases to 137,115. The total number of recovered patients increased to 3,084 taking the total count to 89,480.

The number of tests for coronavirus reached 1,334,411.

The latest figures show that there are 1,168 infected patients in intensive care while 628 patients remain intubated.

In the last 24 hours, 35,605 additional tests were conducted.

Turkey has seen a decline in the number of fatalities, allowing authorities to ease restrictions. A weekend curfew remains in place while citizens at the age of 65 and above, children and teens, who were already subject to an ongoing curfew since April, will be allowed to go out for the first time over the weekend next week.

Barbershops, hairdressers and shopping malls will also be allowed to open as of Monday but with specific measures against the novel coronavirus.