Researchers at Dokuz Eylül University (DEÜ) have developed earthquake early warning systems that will issue alerts before a quake hits.

The Earthquake Early Warning Systems (DEUSİS), developed as a result of studies carried out at Dokuz Eylül University's Earthquake Research and Application Center (DAUM), are still in the testing phase, but "the system will issue notifications from the shifting fault before the earthquake is felt," DAUM Director Hasan Sözbilir said. The warning will arrive 10, 15 or 20 seconds before the tremor's force reaches the surface, depending on the distance from the seismic source.

Work on the DEUSIS project started two years ago. Academicians from the university's geology, geophysics, civil, computer and electronic engineering pooled their expertise to make the project a reality.

Noting that they are trying to both develop a system and create its software, Sözbilir said: "There are various instruments developed by different countries around the world, but we aim to develop a domestic system. We are using three devices that measure the movement of the earthquake together. The device that detects an earthquake under the ground gives us information with a signal, converted into a numerical parameter with software. After that, we will start the operation of the system. We will set up the system at 12 different points during the six-month trial period and the system will provide us with instant data. In other words, we will listen to the ground 24 hours a day for six months," he said.

"For example, if there is an earthquake with a magnitude of 5 and above, the system will warn us. After receiving the signal we will cut the electricity in the subway and gas. Thus, when the earthquake shakes us, both the damage during the earthquake will be reduced and the fires that will occur after the earthquake will be prevented. We developed the mechanism and signed a protocol with the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) to distribute it to public institutions. The warning messages will be sent to phones as soon as the earthquake is 10 kilometers below the ground."

Right now the system will only work in Izmir, but it can be used for any province with high seismic value, Sözbilir explained. The system will go live at the end of February.