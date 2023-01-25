The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) established a Vocational Education and Youth Center in Tanzania for women and youth to reduce unemployment in the country.

In cooperation with TIKA and Assalam Foundation, the unfinished construction of the Vocational Education and Youth Center in Tanzania was completed, and the needed material and equipment support was provided.

Many projects and activities have been completed under the aim of "A Self-Sufficient Africa" ​​since its opening in 2017, undertaken by TIKA.

In addition to the construction works, the renovation of the youth center, which houses 40 dormitories, eight classrooms, a library and a dining hall, and all the materials in the culinary, carpentry and sewing departments of the Assalam Vocational School were also provided by TIKA.

The opening ceremony of the Vocational Education Youth Center was attended by Zanzibar Minister of Social Development, Women and Children Riziki Pemba Juma, Türkiye's Ambassador to Dar as-Salaam Mehmet Güllüoğlu and Regional Governor Rajab Mkasaba.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Minister Juma said, "We sincerely thank the Republic of Türkiye and TIKA for supporting this project, which will turn socially and economically disadvantaged women and unemployed young girls into productive and working individuals and will be of great benefit not only for them but also for the society they live in."

At the end of the ceremony, certificates were given to 30 trainees who were entitled to graduate from the center.

The Vocational Education and Youth Center, expected to support the reduction of unemployment in the region with the vocational training capacity, primarily aims to provide women with the competence to have a profession.

In the center, which has started to serve at total capacity, intermediate staff will be trained in cooking, tourism, hotel management, hospitality and similar sectors, taking into account the tourism potential of Zanzibar.