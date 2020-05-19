The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) completed its first round of donations of food items Tuesday to needy Gambian families.

The donations were made to families in Mansakonko, Basse, Kuntaur, Janjanbureh and Kerewan Area Councils.

TIKA made similar donations earlier to families in the Kanifing municipality and the Brikama Area Council.

The items consisted of 150 sets of 25 kilograms (55 pounds) of rice, 5 liters (1.3 gallons) of cooking oil and 5 kilograms (10 pounds) of sugar.

The donations to Kanifing municipality was increased to 250 sets.

TIKA plans to donate 1,750 food packages in Gambia.

Chairman of the Mansakonko Area Council Landing Sanneh said the aid would "curb the negative economic effects of COVID-19 on Gambia's rural population."

TIKA will make similar donations Wednesday to Gambia's Supreme Islamic Council and the Gambia Federation for the Disabled.