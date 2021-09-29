With World Coffee Day approaching on Oct. 1, people's coffee habits are being put under the microscope. According to a survey conducted by the social networking platform KızlarSoruyor.com, in Turkey two out of three people prefer Turkish coffee over the many java varieties.

A total of 1,015 people participated in the survey, of which 553 were women and 462 were men.

Participants were asked to answer this question: "When you hear someone say, 'Let's have a coffee,' which comes to mind; Turkish coffee, or new generation coffee varieties?"

According to the results collected by the KızlarSoruyor.com, 64% of the participants answered by saying, "Turkish Coffee is always my favorite."

Among the women, 61% said unique, traditional Turkish coffee was their favorite, while that number rose to 67% among men. Overall, 32% of people surveyed preferred other varieties of coffee.

When broken down into age groups, 62% of those aged between 18 and 24 years voted in favor of Turkish coffee, while 70% of 25 to 34 year-olds preferred it over any other variety.

The survey revealed that the global COVID-19 pandemic did not have any effect on the tastes of the 35 to 44 age bracket as 80% still had their hearts set on Turkish coffee like in previous surveys.

An illustration depicts soldiers having Turkish coffee during the Russo-Turkish War, from the magazine The Graphic's volume XVI, issue 404, published on Aug. 25, 1877. (Getty Images)

Turkish coffee first appeared during the Ottoman Empire and gained immense popularity, becoming a traditional beverage.

The coffee, and its accompanying culture, reached Britain and France by the mid to late 17th century. The first coffee house in Britain was opened by an Ottoman Jew in the mid 17th century.

It is a very finely ground coffee brewed by boiling. It is brewed by adding water to the coffee, with sugar according to preference, and it is brought to a boil in a special pot called a "cezve." As soon as the mixture begins to froth, and before it boils over, it is taken off the heat. It may be briefly reheated twice more to increase the desired froth.

Sometimes about one-third of the coffee is distributed to individual cups; the remaining amount is returned to the fire and distributed to the cups as soon as it comes to the boil.

The coffee is traditionally served in a small porcelain cup called a "kahve fincanı" ("coffee cup").

Turkish coffee is often served with something small and sweet to eat, such as Turkish delight.

The coffee grounds are left in the coffee when served, as they are transferred from the cezve to the fincan. Through the years a famous Turkish tradition has emerged as these grounds have come to be used to tell fortunes.

How it works is the cup is turned over into the saucer to cool, and the patterns of the coffee grounds are interpreted.