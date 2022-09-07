A new book sponsored by the Presidency of Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) sheds light on the lives of Turks settled in Croatia during the Ottoman era and their history.

Little-known community numbers, around 367 according to the last census in 2011, are recognized as a minority by the Croatian constitution. The book, authored by Vlatka Dugacki and Filip Skiljan and for the Center for Migration and Ethnic Studies, delves into the past of the community and their current situation. It contains field studies, interviews and information derived from archives. The book was translated into Turkish with the support of the YTB.

Early Turkish population of Croatia dates back to the Ottoman presence in the Balkans, to 15th and 16th centuries when parts of Croatia were conquered and settled by Turks, although many ethnic Turks living in the country today trace their roots to more recent migration, to the past century.