Eye disorders among children have increased significantly over the last few years, a health official pointed out, comparing the situation to an "epidemic" among kids.

A doctor from Istanbul University-Cerrahpaşa's (IÜC) Faculty of Medicine, Department of Ophthalmology drew attention to an increase in myopia and strabismus in children and noted that the two disorders are often misunderstood by the public.

Professor Dr. Hüseyin Yetik said that myopia (nearsightedness) is known as "not seeing far" among people, while strabismus and exotropia (''walleye'') are perceived as different from each other although exotropia is a form of strabismus where the eyes deviate outward.

Stating that the complaints of children who visit clinics all over the world are common and this is shared at international meetings, Yetik said: "We faced these issues along with the coronavirus pandemic. These issues have also become 'pandemics' in the world; the first is myopia, the second is strabismus.''

He noted that reason behind this is the fact that children spent more time in front of tablets, phones, computers and televisions during the pandemic when education sessions were conducted remotely. "This triggered both myopia and eye drift," he stressed.

Yatık, who also emphasized that the age for children using electronic devices has become younger, noted that strabismus can be resolved with an orthoptic approach in 80-90% cases without surgery. Apart from this, he also explained that as per their observations with materials and pictures, the orthopedic approaches they used no longer work ''due to longer durations spent watching devices. Children's eyeglasses are no longer effective, and they look now over the glasses,'' while ''the numbers of children and families visiting health institutions has decreased."

Pointing out that the child should be examined around six months after birth and at the latest when they are 1 year old, Yetik noted that parents' perceptions of children's eyesight may be wrong, as some say, "I don't see any problem in my child's eyes, he sees the tiny ant on the ground, he points to flying birds." However, Yetik said these assumptions could be incorrect because the child could do this with one eye alone if it is unimpaired.

The doctor also noted the age of 2 1/2 or 3 is a period in which a child can have a clear idea about their vision, thanks to their ability to express themselves. He underlined, "If the child has a lazy eye that has not been diagnosed, these are the ages when it can be corrected.''

Yetik also emphasized that it is important for all healthy individuals above the age of 40 to have an eye examination at least once a year. He said that children's eye problems usually get noticed during school scans or when the child realizes that they can not read the blackboard at school.

Stating that eye issues can also be noticed in photographs, Yetik described the differences between red and white reflections in modern cameras and said: "If there is a white reflection rather than a red one, it may be related to a serious eye problem. Therefore, it is important for families to notice this even in a simple photograph. White reflections can be a sign of an issue, it can mean retinal detachment, a tumor in the eye, a cataract or developmental eye anomaly."

He also mentioned the 20-20-20 rule, explaining that for every 20 minutes spent in front of the computer, one should rest the eye by looking 20 feet (6 meters) and away for 20 seconds. This is one of the healing factors. Another one is the healthy environment, and the time spent outside in the daylight, the doctor added.

Yetik also suggested that everyone should avoid strong and direct lights as much as possible and go for routine check-ups at ophthalmologists irrespective of they have a complaint.