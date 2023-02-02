Ahead of World Cancer Day marked on Feb. 4, Turkish health officials from different hospitals across the country warned of a rising number of cancer cases in the world and nationwide, noting that approximately 19.5 million people in the world and 250,000 people in Türkiye are diagnosed with cancer annually.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Professor Dr. Ömür Berna Öksüzoğlu from Ankara's Etlik Şehir Hastanesi said that breast cancer is the type that prevails ahead of lung cancer, while she explained that since 2005, various activities have been held on this day every year to raise public awareness about cancer and the importance of screening and early diagnosis.

Stating that healthy nutrition, regular physical activity and not using tobacco and tobacco products are among the most important measures to prevent cancer, Öksüzoğlu noted that according to the GLOBOCAN data of the World Health Organization (WHO), which includes data from 184 countries around the world and 28 cancer types, ''annually of 19.5 million people who are diagnosed with cancer, about 10 million people die, while in Türkiye, about 250,000 people are diagnosed with cancer every year."

Pointing out that these numbers have increased compared to 10 years ago, Öksüzoğlu said: "The number of people diagnosed with cancer 10 years ago worldwide was 14 million, and the number of people who lost their lives due to cancer was 8 million. There is a slight decrease in mortality rates due to the increase in treatment options, but despite this, we're seeing growth."

Explaining that in terms of annual incidence worldwide, the breast cancer cases in women have surpassed lung cancer in both male and female populations, the doctor noted that ''every year, 2.3 million women get breast cancer and 2.2 million people get lung cancer."

Sharing the information that the regular cancer screenings were disrupted during the COVID-19 epidemic and that this had a negative impact on the diagnosis processes, the doctor foresees that the negative effects of the pandemic process would change the expected course of cancer in the coming years.

''In other words, the number of cancer patients diagnosed at a more advanced stage may increase in the coming years,'' Öksüzoğlu noted.

Pointing out that the Ministry of Health carries out free breast, cervix and colorectal cancer screening programs for certain age groups throughout Türkiye, Öksüzoğlu emphasized that these screenings are of great importance in terms of early diagnosis.

Öksüzoğlu said that palpable masses in the body must be taken seriously and drew attention to the fact that the definitive diagnosis of cancer is made by biopsy. The doctor also acknowledged that early diagnosis increases the chance of success in treatment, but this is not possible in all types of cancer.

Reminding that chemotherapies have been used as a systemic treatment in cancer since the 1950s, and the development of antibodies since the 2000s, she also explained that the treatments progressed and explained that in addition to drugs called "targeted" or "intelligent," immunotherapies also play an important role in the treatment processes.

Meanwhile, several other doctors from oncology departments in Gaziantep's Sanko University Hospital, Adana Hospital, Iskenderun Gelişim Hospital and a few other hospitals across Türkiye also underlined in their recent interviews that regular cancer screenings should be done for early diagnosis and urged citizens of different ages to go for check-ups in local hospitals on a regular basis.