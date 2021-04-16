Transmission of COVID-19 through surfaces remains low, at least according to United States Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) but you cannot be too careful when it comes to a mutating virus. A company in western Turkey, which was already working on new sturdy material, managed to develop a fiber that it says “eliminates coronavirus 97.4% in half an hour.”

A brainchild of engineers at Aksa Akrilik’s research and development department, the fiber containing zinc has antimicrobial features and can be used in textile production. Atakan Koru, company’s marketing manager, told reporters that their zinc-based fiber named “Everfresh” can effectively kill the virus in half an hour according to multiple tests. It will primarily be used in the production of protective masks but Koru says it can also be used in home textiles and clothes.

“It can be particularly useful for materials used in common, shared spaces, like dormitories, hotels, or mosques. We believe it will address hygiene expectations of users,” he said. As it does not have any additional finishing process that may degrade its antiviral feature, the fiber does not wear away with use and engineers say it will be able to eliminate virus for years, it can be used to make clothes or other materials used in public places.