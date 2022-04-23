In Cappadocia, a tourism center known for its historical, cultural, and natural riches, Turkish flags and Atatürk posters were hung on the baskets of hot air balloons that allow tourists to watch the scenery from the sky.

The balloons rose to the sky one after the other from the take-off areas around the town of Göreme on the occasion of April 23 National Sovereignty and Children's Day.

Turkish flag shaped hot balloon rises to the sky, Göreme, Cappadocia, Turkey, April 23, 2022. (AA Photo)

According to research by the travel experts at ParkSleepFly, Göreme National Park, located in Turkey's central Nevşehir province, is the fifth most popular national park in the world on TikTok.

The hot air balloon with the Turkish flag figure, prepared by Pasha Balloons, which produces local balloons in Nevşehir's Ürgüp district, also made a special flight for the day. The figured balloon, which was prepared before the Cappadocia Balloon Festival held last year, created a beautiful image as it floated over the valleys of the region.

Mehmet Halis Aydoğan, the chairperson of the company's board of directors, stated that the balloon with the Turkish flag figure has a dome surface of 432 square meters (4650 square feet).

Pointing out that the balloon will perform a demonstration flight at various points in Turkey during national holidays, "It gives me great pleasure that the balloon in the shape of a Turkish flag has been produced in our country. The dome of the balloon was designed by sticking to the original Turkish flag dimensions. It is the largest among other flag-shaped balloons in the world," Aydoğan said.

The 5th-grade student of primary school in Nevşehir's Acıgöl district, Kerem Yalnız's dream of riding a balloon in Cappadocia came true on April 23, National Sovereignty and Children's Day. While chatting with his students, Fevzi Kütük, the classroom teacher learned about Yalnız's interest in hot air balloons.

The classroom teacher and his students fly in a hot balloon, Göreme, Cappadocia, Turkey, April 23, 2022. (AA Photo)

Company officials gave tours to five students who have a passion for balloons. The teachers and students who got on the balloon basket flew over the region for about an hour. Teacher Fevzi Kütük thanked the authorities of the balloon company.

Fifth-grade student Kerem Yalnız noted that he was excited to watch Cappadocia from the sky.