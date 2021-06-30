The Presidency of Health Institutes of Turkey (TUSEB) leads the country’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic, including developing the process of the country's first locally-made coronavirus vaccine candidate, Turkovac.

In order to facilitate the fight against coronavirus, TUSEB developed a domestically-produced and low-cost ventilator device during the earlier stages of the pandemic, which it later started exporting. The institution also helped to increase COVID-19 test capacity through the establishment of diagnosis centers where 147 personnel continue their work.

The most significant step taken by TUSEB so far is launching domestic vaccine projects. Seven domestic vaccine projects have been initiated as of March 23, 2020, including Turkovac, which is already in Phase 3 trials and is expected to be ready by the end of this year.

The initial genetic analyzes of Turkovac was carried out in April 2020 by a research team in Erciyes University. TUSEB began supporting the project as of June 1, 2020. In August 2020 initial tests were started and the effectiveness of the vaccine was proven in October 2020 with the successful results obtained in preclinical studies. Within the scope of clinical studies of the vaccine, Phase I studies were launched with 44 volunteers in October 2020, and Phase II studies were started with 250 volunteers in February 2021. On June 22, 2021, Phase 3 studies were started, which are being coordinated by TUSEB

TUSEB was established in 2015 as a scientifically and administratively independent institution that aims to have the competence and authority to manage all processes of products that can go into production in the health field. The main concerns of the institution are to meet Turkey’s advanced technology and innovation need in the health sector, decreasing dependency on foreign products, increasing competitiveness, and applying strategies in line with the priorities of the health ministry and presidency.