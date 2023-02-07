The Turkish military fully mobilized for earthquake efforts, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Tuesday, as the country is devastated by a pair of massive earthquakes that leveled 10 cities on Monday.

Speaking in a joint news conference with Health Minister Fahrettin Koca in Hatay province, Akar said Türkiye is facing a massive disaster but will overcome it, thanks to the intense efforts of everyone.

Noting that the Defense Ministry immediately launched efforts early Monday and established an aerobridge for the earthquake zone, Akar said they have been transporting rescue staff and equipment with 2,600 rescue staff and 78 vehicles.

"We’re transporting nine commando battalions to the earthquake zones and four other battalions currently in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) will also arrive in the region," Akar told reporters. He noted that the aircraft used for transporting staff and equipment and aid are being used to transport the injured and sick civilians to hospitals on their way back.

The Incirlik Base in Adana province has become a logistics line with 19 helicopters actively participating, according to Akar, who said the number will rise to 45. He also said 1,600 soldiers are taking part in the efforts and have set up 25 mobile kitchens, and 14 mobile washrooms for earthquake victims.

"We're trying to serve warm soup to at least 15,000 citizens on a daily basis," Akar said, adding that all troop units, headquarters and military posts in disaster areas have been opened for civilian use.

Akar also pointed to assistance arriving from other countries, saying that the Defense Ministry is coordinating with the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Foreign Ministry.

The Turkish Armed Forces also actively participated in extinguishing the fire at Iskenderun Port.

"We've shown that all of these efforts are being done with zeal, sincerity and utmost efforts are made to overcome the disaster... and that the Turkish soldiers are at the service of the nation, like it has always been in the past," Akar said.

At least 5,400 people were killed, and 31,000 others were injured following two massive earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş province on Monday. Gaziantep, Hatay, Osmaniye, Adıyaman, Malatya, Şanlıurfa, Adana, Diyarbakır and Kilis provinces were seriously affected by the disaster, as search and rescue teams continue to remove people from the rubble. The quakes also caused significant damage in neighboring Syria's opposition-held areas.