A Turkish association that runs a mosque in the Netherlands hung a poster outside a hospital in Amsterdam, thanking health care workers for their fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

The poster, which includes a verse from the Quran and expresses gratitude to doctors and nurses, was hung up at a bus stop opposite the hospital. “Whoever saves (a life), it is as if he had saved entire mankind,” the verse from the Quran’s al-Maidah surah or chapter reads. “Thanks, health care personnel,” the poster in English and Dutch facing Meander Hospital also says.

Ramazan Yıldız, chairman of the association that runs Amersfoort Rahman Mosque, which put up the poster, told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Tuesday that they wanted to thank the health care personnel for their “efforts in these times."

"They work hard for public health and spend sleepless nights. They need motivation and we wanted to motivate them with this verse and wanted to show that Muslim community here also stands with them,” he said.

The number of deaths in the Netherlands resulting from the new coronavirus has risen by 134 to 1,173, health authorities said Wednesday. Confirmed cases increased by 1,019 to 13,614, the Netherlands' National Institute for Health (RIVM) said.