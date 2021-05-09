Daily Sabah’s sister newspaper Sabah hosted a webinar on the occasion of Mother’s Day on Sunday. Guests from the business, art and sports worlds attended the event. The mothers-only event touched upon challenges the women faced in their lives and gave a platform for mothers to share their experiences and career stories as mothers.

Hülya Gedik, CEO of Gedik Holding, Idil Yiğitbaşı, deputy CEO of Yaşar Holding, Kütahya Porselen CEO Sema Güral Sürmeli and Turkish Businesswomen Association (TIKAD) Chair Nilüfer Bulut discussed the challenges of being a mother in the business world. Singer Merve Özbey Koçak, model Tülin Şahin and actress Wilma Elles discussed how they balanced their career with their private lives as mothers. Another panel focusing on motherhood in the sports world featured gymnast Göksu Üçtaş Şanlı, Beşiktaş women’s football team player Jessica Çarmıklı and Neslihan Demir, a former volleyball player and general manager of Vakıfbank Sports Club, as they discussed how their lives changed after having children.