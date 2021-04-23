The Turkish Red Crescent is demanding blood and immune plasma donations from the public. The president of the organization, Kerem Kınık, said Friday that donors are exempt from the country-wide curfew.

Although coronavirus restrictions slow the flow of daily life, the need for blood and immune plasma continues. The Turkish Red Crescent is calling for donations due to a decrease during Ramadan.

Due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, the need for immune plasma has grown and only 1099 units of immune plasma remain in the organization's stock.

Kınık explained that a donation of one unit of blood can save the lives of three patients, plus they adopt one sapling for each donation.

"Blood is not an urgent but a constant need. Our decreasing blood donations and national blood stocks, especially due to the pandemic and Ramadan, are alarming and require a national mobilization call," Kınık said.

He said that they adjusted their blood centers' working hours according to iftar and sahur times during Ramadan.

"Those who want to donate can find the closest blood center to them on the official website kanver.org or by dialing the call center number 168, and they can make an appointment," he added.

Established in 1868, the Turkish Red Crescent says on its website it aims to meet all the blood needs of the country using safe and continuous donors. Nationwide, it has blood services through its 17 Regional Blood Centers, 65 Blood Donation Centers and more than 150 mobile blood donation vehicles.