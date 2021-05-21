The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) is on the ground to help the victims of Israeli violence in the Gaza Strip. The aid agency is distributing hot meals and planning to expand the project in collaboration with the Palestinian Red Crescent.

It said 40,150 people are taking refuge in 26 schools, including 14 schools in northern Gaza, 11 in central Gaza and one in Rafah.

The aid group will distribute the meals to residents at a primary school in Jabalia, northern Gaza, for 14 days during the first stage of the project and will continue to expand distribution with soup kitchens in the region in the coming days.

Kızılay teams working in the region are in contact with Palestinian Red Crescent officials and are working on the supply of urgently needed aid materials, according to the statement.

The Palestinian Red Crescent has asked for support from aid organizations, especially the Turkish Red Crescent, because of a lack of sufficient medicine and medical aid in Jerusalem and Gaza. It also has a lack of ambulances to get to those injured.

In coordination with a Palestinian delegation, Kızılay delivered medical equipment worth TL 500,000 ($60,000) to the Palestine Red Crescent to be used in hospitals during the first stage of the project, said the statement.

In the first stage, two small patient transport ambulances were ordered to transfer injured Palestinians to points where they can receive health services, it said, adding that the ambulances will be delivered to Palestine Red Crescent officials.

While 7,500 food packages were delivered to those affected by the attacks on the Gaza Strip, diesel purchased for generators in the Gaza Strip was also delivered to the Shifa Hospital.

Some 2,500 shelter kits with pillows and blankets were also prepared to be distributed to families who took shelter in schools because their homes were demolished in the Gaza Strip.

The Turkish Red Crescent also initiated the "Palestine wounded. Extend your hand" campaign to "heal the wounds" of Palestinians.

Established in 1868, the Turkish Red Crescent on its website says its mission is to provide "aid for needy and defenseless people in disasters and normal periods as a proactive organization, developing cooperation in society, providing safe blood and reducing vulnerability."