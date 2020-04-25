Turkish Red Crescent has sent aid to Georgia to support the country's fight against COVID-19 as part of the collaboration with the aid agency's Georgian counterpart.

The aid included personal protective equipment (PPE) and isolation tents.

Turkey's Ambassador to Tbilisi Fatma Ceren Yazgan, Georgia Red Cross head Natia Loladze and other state officials attended the handover ceremony of the supplies on Saturday.

Ambassador Yazgan said Turkish Red Crescent sent necessary equipment to Georgia, and they will continue this support in the future.

Stating that they have received a significant amount of humanitarian aid from Turkey, Loladze said: "I thank Turkish Red Crescent for their support."

So far, Turkey has responded to the aid requests of 53 countries and has sent medical supplies to defeat the virus. Receiving aid requests from more than 100 countries, Ankara has provided assistance to all corners of the globe, from Somalia to Italy.